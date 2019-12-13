Students protest rejection of scholarship applications

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Several students took to the streets here on Thursday condemning the rejection of their applications for scholarships under State Government’s Vidyasiri Scheme over mismatch of Aadhaar data. The scholarship is provided to meritorious students belonging to backward classes.

The funds are transferred directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible students by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare. The protesting students alleged that officials are rejecting their applications citing mismatch of Aadhaar details. They urged CM B S Yediyurappa to issue an order to accept the applications even in case of minor mismatch with other documents.

The students, under the banner of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (APVP), took out a rally in the city and staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They said that the Backward Classes Welfare Department had invited applications for scholarships in October and about 8.5 lakh students had applied for it across the state.

However, about 58,000 applications were rejected citing mismatch between Aadhaar data and SSLC marks cards. The students were informed through SMS to rectify the mistakes and apply afresh for the scholarship. The students claim that it takes at least 15 days to rectify the errors in the Aadhaar card and this may result in denial of scholarship to them till the data is updated.