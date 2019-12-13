UPSC returns top cop appointment file, asks for more papers

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sent back the file with the names of the senior-most IPS officers who are in the zone of consideration for the post of Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), to the State Government.

According to sources, the Commission has reportedly asked the government to furnish “some more documents” in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on the appointment of the DG&IGP, who is also the Head of Police Force (HoPF), and send the file again. On November 30, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had sent the names of Director General of Police-Internal Security Division, AM Prasad, DGP-Criminal Investigation Department Praveen Sood, DGP-Recruitment

PK Garg, Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) N S Megharikh (Prisons), Alok Mohan (Railways) and R P Sharma (Communications & Police Modernisation). But some police officers, on condition of anonymity, said that the DPAR had not asked them for their bio-data and said they were not sure whether their names were included in the list at all.

AM Prasad is 3rd senior-most IPS officer

“The Commission may have asked the government to include the additional documents in compliance with the Supreme Court order and send the file to them again,” said an officer. The incumbent DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju is set to demit office on January 31, 2020 on superannuation along with DGP- Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force, M N Reddi and DGP-Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Raghavendra Auradkar.

AM Prasad is the third senior-most IPS officer in Karnataka after Raju and Reddi and belongs to the 1985 IPS batch. Sood and Garg are from the 1986 batch and the three ADGPs are from the 1987 batch of IPS. They have completed 30 years of service, which is one of the criteria for appointment as the police chief.

The Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories to send the names of senior-most IPS officers to the UPSC “at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent DGP” for empanelment to the post of HoPF. The Commission will shortlist the names of three officers from among those submitted by the state government. The Chief Minister will then appoint the DG&IGP from among the top three contenders, keeping in mind seniority and merit.