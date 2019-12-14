3 RTOs to get driving test centres

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: The Transport Department will start constructing three Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Vijayapura, Koppal and Basavakalyan this month. Also, automated driving test centres (ADTCs) will come up at the aforementioned places which will be similar to the ADTCs in Bengaluru located at Electronic City, Jnanabharathi and Chandapura. Also, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi will be get the facility within two months.

Officials are also looking at installing ADTCs in Kolar, Belagavi, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts, though it may take a year to get them automated.According to Transport Department officials, they are focussing on setting up more RTOs across the state to make it feasible and convenient for vehicle owners.

“Right now, only 80% of the RTOs are owned by the department while the remaining are functioning out of rented buildings. Since there is a demand from the public and the need to be self-sufficient, we are focussing on setting up more RTOs,” said Shivraj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance and environment). He added that Raichur, which has one RTO, will get more and the department will construct a RTO building in Koppal as it is currently functioning out of a rented building. In Karnataka, there are 66 RTOs, which includes Assistant RTOs (ARTOs).

“The aim is to convert all manual driving test centres into automatic ones,” Patil added. The department has also floated tenders to set up inspection and certification centres which will ensure that heavy vehicles are fit to be on roads. The centre will inspect brakes, clutches, batteries, wheels etc. These centres, pending since 2013, will come up in Mysuru, Dharwad and Chokkanahalli.