Home States Karnataka

Headless Karnataka Congress unit looks to big names to revive fortunes

The names of former Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Minister of State for Railway K H Muniyappa too are being discussed, party sources said.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former minister R V Deshpande at Vidhana Soudha | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned as Congress legislature party leader and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, respectively, the state unit of the party has remained rudderless. Dinesh Gundu Rao has even returned his official car and has stopped attending office since the last four days, although his colleagues and other leaders have asked him to continue till a new state chief is appointed.

While lobbying for the top post is gaining pace, some party leaders hinted that since the All India Congress Committee itself is headed for a revamp, the state unit could continue in limbo for some more time.

Given the fluid situation, senior leader R V Deshpande felt that the high command should continue with Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, as decisions related to the recently concluded bypolls were taken in consultation with everyone and were not just their own. While there is some talk that he could be in contention for the KPCC chief’s post, Deshpande told TNIE that it is far from the truth.

Meanwhile, Vokkaliga leader D K Shivakumar, who was hailed as a hero after his release on bail in a Enforcement Directorate-related case, seems to be emerging as a favourite for the KPCC chief’s post. Dalit leader Dr G Parameshwara, who was KPCC president for eight years and held the post when the party came to power in 2013, is also a strong contender.

Among other probables are Lingayat leader H K Patil, who has a clean record and was opposition leader in the 90s when the Janata Dal was in power. He was a contender for the post of opposition leader when AICC general secretary Madhusudhan Mistry was in charge of the state. Former Home minister M B Patil, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, is another leader whose name is doing the rounds.

The names of former Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Minister of State for Railway K H Muniyappa too are being discussed, party sources said.

A Congress leader remarked, “Since we have three more years to go before the next Assembly election, we need a committed leader like late Veerendra Patil or Oscar Fernandes who had extensively toured the state, visiting taluks and hoblis to build the party brick by brick right from the grassroots level.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress KPCC
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp