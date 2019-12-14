Home States Karnataka

No major decisions on additional portfolios

A source confirmed that Yediyurappa had given verbal instructions to all ministers holding additional posts, not to take any decision concerned with that portfolio.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the much-talked about ministry expansion, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has “verbally’’ instructed his cabinet ministers “not to take any major decisions” or “even move any files” related to their additional portfolios.

With cabinet expansion likely to be delayed, work related to those departments will be hit till the process of ministry expansion and portfolio allocation is complete.

In July, Yediyurappa took oath as chief minister, along with 17 ministers who were inducted in August. In September, as a temporary arrangement to reduce his burden, the CM, who was holding many portfolios, distributed a few to cabinet ministers, including two deputy chief ministers.

DCM Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport ministry, was given additional charge of agriculture; Suresh Kumar, holding primary and secondary education, was given labour, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was given cooperation, and Tourism Minister CT Ravi was given sugar.

With the party winning 12 of 15 seats in the bypolls, the CM had stated that he would expand his ministry soon. However, the ministerial aspirants may have to wait.

A source confirmed that Yediyurappa had given verbal instructions to all ministers holding additional posts, not to take any decision concerned with that portfolio. While this is being done to ensure that the new ministers, to be inducted into the cabinet in the next few weeks, will take the decisions, work related to those departments is likely to be hit. “We were told not to move any files or take any decision, including calling for tenders,’’ sources said.

A senior minister, who did not wish to be identified, said that anyways, they had not touched the additional portfolios. “We are occupied with our own ministries, and before that, it was bypolls. There is little we can do with the additional portfolios,’’ he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp