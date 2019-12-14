No major decisions on additional portfolios

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the much-talked about ministry expansion, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has “verbally’’ instructed his cabinet ministers “not to take any major decisions” or “even move any files” related to their additional portfolios.

With cabinet expansion likely to be delayed, work related to those departments will be hit till the process of ministry expansion and portfolio allocation is complete.

In July, Yediyurappa took oath as chief minister, along with 17 ministers who were inducted in August. In September, as a temporary arrangement to reduce his burden, the CM, who was holding many portfolios, distributed a few to cabinet ministers, including two deputy chief ministers.

DCM Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport ministry, was given additional charge of agriculture; Suresh Kumar, holding primary and secondary education, was given labour, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was given cooperation, and Tourism Minister CT Ravi was given sugar.

With the party winning 12 of 15 seats in the bypolls, the CM had stated that he would expand his ministry soon. However, the ministerial aspirants may have to wait.

A source confirmed that Yediyurappa had given verbal instructions to all ministers holding additional posts, not to take any decision concerned with that portfolio. While this is being done to ensure that the new ministers, to be inducted into the cabinet in the next few weeks, will take the decisions, work related to those departments is likely to be hit. “We were told not to move any files or take any decision, including calling for tenders,’’ sources said.

A senior minister, who did not wish to be identified, said that anyways, they had not touched the additional portfolios. “We are occupied with our own ministries, and before that, it was bypolls. There is little we can do with the additional portfolios,’’ he added.