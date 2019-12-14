North Karnataka MLAs mount pressure on BSY over berths

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: While the recently-elected BJP MLAs from Belagavi have been exerting pressure on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking plum portfolios, sulking eight-time MLA Umesh Katti has been meeting the CM frequently, insisting that he too be inducted into the cabinet.

With Yediyurappa already assuring berths in his cabinet to all 15 disqualified MLAs, including those who lost the recent byelection, it is unclear whether Katti will find a place. After meeting Yediyurappa twice in the last two days, Katti again met the CM in Bengaluru on Friday to mount pressure. Sources said Yediyurappa may be left with no choice but to keep Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli out if he decides to accommodate Katti.

Amid all the speculation over allotment of portfolios, many BJP MLAs from North Karnataka are believed to be insisting that Yediyurappa allot two to three plum portfolios to lawmakers from the region, specially Water Resources, Energy and Cooperatives.

Already, Shashikala Jolle and Laxman Savadi, who are from Belagavi region, are in Yediyurappa’s cabinet and the number will rise to six if Jarkiholi, Kumathalli, Shrimant Patil and Katti are also inducted.