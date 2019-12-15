Home States Karnataka

Ex-Lokayukta Santhosh Hegde expresses displeasure over Disha Bill

By Express News Service

Former  Lokayukta justice Santhosh Hegde has expressed displeasure over the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passing the Disha Bill for stricter punishment to rapists within 21 days. He said that the encounter killing of the four accused was not the right way.

“No one can take the law into their hands. Encounters in the investigation stage are unfortunate, especially when they are yet to ascertain whether the four were innocent or not,” he added.

He said, “The Bill seeks to punish rapists within 21 days, when it is impossible to complete the hearing, cross-examination and deliver judgment. This will lead to lapses if this law is implemented,” he added.

Regretting the delay in the conviction in the Nirbhaya case, he said that it was good that the accused were given capital punishment. Referring to the Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that it was not good to keep a particular religion out of the act.

He said that there was a legal provision to provide shelter to those who could not live in other countries. “However, laws should not be drafted by keeping out a caste or religion, as people of all faiths have the right to live in India. The Centre should know that violence has erupted in a few states of the country after passing the act,” he added.

