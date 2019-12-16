Bengaluru Master Plan may go back to BDA for revision

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-delayed Revised Master Plan (RMP) for Bengaluru may see further hold-up. The State Government is likely to send it back to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for major revisions, taking into account the rapid growth of the city and the increasing need for a healthy mobility plan.

The Revised Master Plan for 2016-2031 was expected to be in place by March 2017, but is already 34 months behind schedule. The Model Code of Conduct for elections and change of State Government have also contributed to delays in approval of the RMP.

Surprisingly, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) have now come out with suggestions to be considered in the plan. Both DULT and BMRCL have been asked to submit their recommendations and they are expected to do so soon, said an official. “These are important suggestions and BDA will be asked to rework the plan by taking them on board. It will have to submit a revised one to the government,” he added.

The Master Plan is meant to put in place a regulatory framework that will give a direction to the city’s growth and development for the next 15 years. However, due to numerous delays in finalising it, the Master Plan for 2015 still continues to be followed.

Both DULT and BMRCL disagree with the Master Plan, which aims for major development beyond the Central Business District which is already saturated. “The DULT feels that focus needs to be given to the core area of the city only. The argument is that in most developed nations, including economic hubs like London, key activities are focussed within a small area,” another source said. The BMRCL too feels that taking development to outer areas will lead to decay of the city and that density should be increased in core areas, the source added.

According to sources, there is a call to revise three major aspects of the Plan. The first pertains to Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), the key objective of which is to create very good access to public transport which will increase better usage by citizens. “The BMRCL is keen on having an entire detailed mobility plan incorporated in the RMP so that this aspect is given adequate thrust,” said a source.

Metro also wants the creation of an Impact Zone, where a higher Floor Area Ratio will be permitted in the vicinity of the key areas (FAR refers to the constructed portion permitted in relation to the overall portion of land).

Another key aspect is that the RMP 2031 almost earmarks the same portion of land for commercial development as in the RMP 2015. “The DULT is keen on giving more thrust to commercial spaces as it will result in economic growth of any city,” a source said.

Asked about these recommendations delaying the RMP further, the official said, “It could take the BDA another three months to effect these proposed revisions.”

The DULT did not respond to multiple calls made by this reporter over a week.

Key RMP 2031 highlights

Zone A where commercialisation and increasing density is to be discouraged, this falls within the limits of Outer Ring Road; Zone B falling outside the ORR with upgraded infrastructure and Zone C, with productive landscape and improved economic returns for farmers.

Projects a population of 20.3 million by 2031 with water demand at 3,287 million litres per day, waste generation to the tune of 13,911 tonnes per day

Some key dates of RMP 2031

Intention to prepare revised plan: May 7, 2012

Selection of Master Plan Consultant: February 10, 2014

General public meeting on plan: April 29, 2015

Master Plan draft uploaded on website: January 3, 2017

Public meetings: January 12 to 28, 2017

Submission of Final Revised Master Plan: October 9, 2017

Provisional approval of draft: November 22, 2017

Suggestions from the public for 60 days: November 25 to January 23, 2018 and it was extended further. 14,956 suggestions/objections received from public, committee set up to examine them.

Date of submission for final approval of RMP 2031 to BDA: January 17, 2019

Government intimidated on National Green Tribunal buffer zone: March 11, 2019