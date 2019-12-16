Home States Karnataka

Laxman Savadi shuts down DyCM rumours, says no talks yet

As the lone non-legislator in the current Yediyurappa cabinet, Savadi is under compulsion to be elected to the Upper House if he intends to retain his position in the cabinet.

BENGALURU: The uncertainty over Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka seems to be giving the jitters to even those who currently hold this post. At a time when having two more Deputy Chief Ministers or no Deputy Chief Ministers at all are both possibilities for the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, current DyCM Laxman Savadi said there is no discussion in place over the matter. Savadi, who visited Mantralaya in Raichur on Sunday, spoke to the media, suggesting that a decision on the post is nowhere in sight.

“No such discussion with regard to DyCM has taken place yet. Our national and state leadership will take a call on that,” Savadi said.

As the lone non-legislator in the current Yediyurappa cabinet, Savadi is under compulsion to be elected to the Upper House if he intends to retain his position in the cabinet. With A H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj also in line to get elected as MLCs after they lost their respective seats in Hunsur and Hoskote in the recently-concluded bypolls, the competition has gotten stiffer for Savadi. Touted to be made the next Lingayat leader from the state by the BJP national leadership, Savadi found little success in swaying Maratha and Lingayat voters in border taluks of Maharashtra in the BJP’s favour. He, however, ensured a BJP sweep in Belagavi seats that had gone to bypolls. With the bypoll success evening out the Maharashtra election failure, Savadi is walking a thin line, hoping for the status quo to remain, if not change non-favourably.

