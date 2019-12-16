Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah may stay on, Dinesh could go

Siddaramaiah, who was at Vagus Hospital, Malleswaram, where he underwent an angioplasty, received a call from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inquiring about his health.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah after getting discharged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress, hit by a crisis after Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned about a week ago, can now breathe easy as it appears that Siddaramaiah’s resignation may not be accepted, after all.

Siddaramaiah, who was at Vagus Hospital, Malleswaram, where he underwent an angioplasty, received a call from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inquiring about his health. This led to speculation that Siddaramaiah may not be divested of his responsibility as Leader of Opposition, and could be asked to continue.

But there is no clarity if the party will appoint a Congress Legislative Party leader, because until Siddaramaiah resigned, he was holding that position too. If Siddaramaiah is retained as Opposition leader, there is no guarantee that he will be allowed to hold the position of CLP leader too. But as a Siddaramaiah loyalist said, in the Congress, traditionally the LOP is also leader of the legislature party.        
The same, however, cannot be said of Pradesh Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who too resigned along with Siddaramaiah, and could be replaced. There is much talk that DK Shivakumar could take over as new Pradesh Congress president. The others in the zone of consideration for KPCC president’s post are former rail mantri KH Muniyappa, former minister HK Patil and former minister MB Patil. The name of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, too, figured but it is not clear if Kharge, who is general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, was interested in taking up this position.  
There is talk that Rahul Gandhi will be back at the helm, and may take over as Congress President at the AICC meet scheduled for January. Sonia Gandhi is in this position only as interim president, and has not been in good health.    
It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah was officially appointed Opposition leader about two months ago.

Back home
Bengaluru: Four days after he underwent an angioplasty, former CM Siddaramaiah returned home on Sunday. The 71-year-old senior Congress leader thanked his doctors and medical staff for looking after him. The sudden health scare had left Siddaramaiah’s colleagues and supporters worried. Despite assuring that he was in good health, the ex-CM told reporters he would return to politics after a week. “We are all humans first. We may have our differences in politics, but there are no permanent enemies or friends,” he said. In fact, CM Yediyurappa visiting his arch political rival received much appreciation. Siddaramaiah was admitted two days after he submitted his resignation to the post of Congress Legislative Chief.

