BS Yediyurappa urges Centre to clear Mekedatu

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged the Union government to clear the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the Union government to clear the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project. During a meeting with Union Jala Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat here on Monday, the CM pointed out that there were no legal hassles in clearing the project. “The Minister responded positively,” a statement from the CMO read.  

Tamil Nadu has objected to the project and has urged the Centre not to clear it without obtaining prior concurrence from the co-basin states. Karnataka government, however, maintained that it was well within its rights to take up the project.

Apart from Mekedatu, the CM also discussed the river-linking project. He also urged the Centre to pave the way for the gazette notification of the tribunal award on Mahadayi dispute. The Union minister also agreed to release Rs 439 crore soon for various projects taken up by the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

