Burdened by loans, but farmers in Jewargi unaware of Debt Relief Act

Ramkrishna Badseshi

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: At a time when drought and floods continue to play truant affecting the lives of farmers, here’s a village in Kalaburagi district where most of its 400 farmers have availed loans to overcome the farm crisis. What is more shocking is the fact that most of them are also unaware of the state government’s Runamukta Kaide (Karnataka Debt Relief Act). The village, Hullur in Jewargi taluk, is located about 70 km from Kalaburagi and has a population of around 3,000.

When TNIE visited the village, most of its residents said that almost all the farmers of the village were debt-ridden and had taken at least Rs 1 lakh as loan. Shantayya (39) hanged himself on March 4, 2019, leaving behind wife and three children. His wife Sumangala said though the government has paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, all the amount has been spent on repaying the loan. He had borrowed Rs 1.35 lakh from a bank and Rs 3 lakh from money-lenders.

The interest has mounted to over Rs 5 lakh. “Still I have to repay some of the loan .... I have to look after my children. I am working in the farms of villagers,” says Sumangala.In Hullur, at least one farmer has committed suicide each year owing to debt in the last three years.

The story is same with farmer Kupendra who committed suicide on February 4, 2018. Kupendra owned 3 acres of land and had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank and `3 lakh from money- lenders. Due to the pressure from the money-lenders, Kupendra consumed poison. His wife is working as a farm labourer to repay the remaining loan amount and to look after her two sons who are studying in PUC and SSLC, respectively.

Mallanna (65), whose son Sidharam also committed suicide, has become a model to everybody in the village by depositing the entire amount of compensation of Rs 5 lakh in the name of his two grandchildren who lost their parents. Sidharam and his wife Bhagamma committed suicide by consuming poison in 2017 due to debt.

Mallanna, who is working in the fields of others, says after he and his wife die, they do not want their grandchildren to become orphans. “Till we die, we will work to repay the loan and take care of our grandchildren,” says Mallanna. Hullur GP member Annaraya Gowda said the banks ignore them when they go to meet them directly. “Villagers have to meet the bank employees through mediators ... only then they get a proper response,” he said. “As the villagers were unable to bribe the bank officials, they were not getting the benefits of the loan waiver and Runamukta Kaide,” he added.

When TNIE contacted Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharath, he said that he will inquire in to the matter and will take suitable steps to help the farmers. Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Jewargi, Sunilkumar Jawalagi told TNIE that compared to the last two years, farmer suicide rate has come down this year in Jewargi. Only 4 farmers have died in Jewargi taluk from April to November this year. While the number in 2018-19 was 25.