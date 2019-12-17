Can’t make job quota for locals mandatory, says Deputy CM 

By Express News Service

The state government cannot insist on a quota for Kannadigas in private companies, especially in A and B cadre. Implementation of the Dr Sarojini Mahishi report on reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector is a big challenge for the government, Deputy CM and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday.

However, the government is focusing on skills development to enable youth to get jobs, he said.

Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government is keen on implementing the Sarojini Mahishi report. It is mandatory to give 80 per cent of the jobs to Kannadigas in the C and D cadre, but it’s a challenge to give to the A and B cadre. The government is committed to give jobs to locals, and we are working towards it, he said.

The state is now planning to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella, where skill development training will be given to graduates or those who are about to graduate. Educational institutions will take measures to provide skill development to students to help them get suitable jobs.

The DyCM told TNIE that there are plans to make Karnataka an education destination. “Earlier, we used to get people from neighbouring states and even from North India. Now, the number has come down. By providing a better platform for students who can be trained to get jobs, we want to attract more students from outside as well,’’ he added.

