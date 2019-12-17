Home States Karnataka

Can’t make job quota for locals mandatory, says Deputy CM 

However, the government is focusing on skills development to enable youth to get jobs, he said. 

Published: 17th December 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

The state government cannot insist on a quota for Kannadigas in private companies, especially in A and B cadre. Implementation of the Dr Sarojini Mahishi report on reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector is a big challenge for the government, Deputy CM and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday. 

However, the government is focusing on skills development to enable youth to get jobs, he said. 
Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government is keen on implementing the Sarojini Mahishi report. It is mandatory to give 80 per cent of the jobs to Kannadigas in the C and D cadre, but it’s a challenge to give to the A and B cadre. The government is committed to give jobs to locals, and we are working towards it, he said.

The state is now planning to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella, where skill development training will be given to graduates or those who are about to graduate. Educational institutions will take measures to provide skill development to students to help them get suitable jobs. 

The DyCM told TNIE that there are plans to make Karnataka an education destination. “Earlier, we used to get people from neighbouring states and even from North India. Now, the number has come down. By providing a better platform for students who can be trained to get jobs, we want to attract more students from outside as well,’’ he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannadigas job quota CN Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp