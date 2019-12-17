Home States Karnataka

Finally, cops catch man on the run for 36 years

A man who managed to evade the police for nearly 36 years has finally been caught.

By Mallikarjun Hiremath  
Express News Service

DHARWAD: A man who managed to evade the police for nearly 36 years has finally been caught. The Dharwad rural police have arrested a man two days back and he has been remanded in judicial custody. 
Shenkarappa M Jodgeri was involved in a case of theft of paddy bags at Yettingudda village in 1983. 
After a complaint was registered by the paddy owner against seven persons, one of them absconded while six others arrested and convicted.

The rural police, who took steps to close long-pending cases following an instruction by Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar around two months back, formed a team and started investigation.
During the probe, the team checked several places and finally zeroed in on him at Yellamana Gudda in Saundatti.

Inspector Mahendra Kumar Nayak said they visited areas mentioned in the complaint copy and traced accused Shenkarappa M Jodgeri, who is 65 year old now, in Saundatti.“It was a difficult task for the police as there were no photos or address of the accused.

Those who were arrested earlier in connection with the case were not available to collect details of the absconding accused. We came to know about the name of the absconding person and when enquired with sources, we came to know that he was working in a hotel at Yellamana Gudda in Saundatti,” the inspector said.

