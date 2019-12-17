Citizenship Act: Muslims in dilemma over NRC boycott

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media is abuzz with talk of the Muslim community seeking to boycott implementation of the National Register of Citizens. Messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are doing the rounds, urging the community to boycott NRC. Maulana Zainul Abideen, principal, Dar ul Uloom Shah Waliullah, told TNIE, “Yes, we are considering boycotting the NRC. In getting freedom, Muslims played a pivotal role, they were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh and elsewhere, and they want to throw us out? We are born here and will be buried here. Our request is to stop this NRC.’’

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rahman Khan said, “The sentiment to boycott the NRC is there. The community is very annoyed.’’ He said that people are worried because it is difficult for every Indian Muslim to produce documents. “What is the intention of NRC, there could be a slum-dweller, someone who has lost his documents in a flood or fire, what does he do? There is an agenda here. They would like to throw large sections of real citizens out of the country. The community may or may not boycott NRC.’’

But not everyone is speaking of a boycott within the community. Minority Commission chairman Abdul Azeem, who until recently was president of the BJP minority cell, said, “I respect the law of the land.’’ Meanwhile, Rahman Khan said, “If the government is bent up doing it, citizens need protection. They have a majority and are using brute force. It is a tyrannical approach.’’

Moulana Maqsoon Imran said, “There is a lot of anger and fear against the Citizenship Amendment Act. We need to set aside religious sentiments and be secular. In businesses and in neighbourhoods, Hindus and Muslims are together on secular terms.’’ Asked about the NRC, he said, “We have not yet decided anything.’’

Legal expert and advocate SAH Rizvi said, “There is definitely a sentiment of boycott. The idea took shape when Harsh Mander, Mahesh Bhatt, Yogendra Yadav and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta raised the issue. The general feeling is that NRC and CAA are designed to trouble Muslims. Many feel it is part of a sinister design to insult and teach Muslims a lesson. But not all Muslims subscribe to the idea of boycott, some suggest that since they have chosen to stay in India, why should they be afraid. In numbers, about 30% are pushing for boycott while about 70% are saying we should comply and be proud of being Indian Muslims.’’

IISc, IIM-B join protest

Bengaluru: Students from two premier central institutes in Benglauru - the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) - have voiced their solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in UP, opposing the police brutality meted out to them.

About 170 students from IIM-B, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, expressed their “solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.”

Students from IISc also protested on campus with posters. “It’s very important that IISc students show solidarity with other students. We will also participate in the nationwide call on December 19,” students said.