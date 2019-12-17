Pakistan comment just a diversion: Congress hits back

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/BENGALURU: Mangaluru Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, as it goes against the fundamentals of the Constitution. Holding a press meet at his office, the Congress leader said people are protesting CAA across the country, alleging that the police are busy setting fire to buses and entering university campuses to assault students in a bid to suppress the Opposition.

Taking potshots at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, D’Souza said these leaders were exercising the same model across the country, like in Gujarat. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre on Monday also hit out at the BJP for accusing his party of misleading the people, by claiming they are “speaking Pakistan’s language.

“BJP is now trying to divert attention with such statements. They are sowing the seeds of poison and dividing the country for political gain,” he said, adding, “Congress has always worked for uniting people. I condemn their statements equating the Congress to the Taliban,” Khandre added.