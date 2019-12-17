Reddys push for cabinet spot, urge BSY to include them too

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: After the BJP’s success in the recently-concluded bypolls, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has clarified that expansion of his cabinet will take place after December 25. Meanwhile, within the Lingayat sub-caste Reddy community, pontiffs and leaders are urging that a cabinet positions be given to MLA AS Patil Nadahalli and Doddangouda Patil, of Muddibehal and Hungund assembly constituencies, respectively. The duo are BJP leaders who have been elected at least three times to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Suresh Desai, president of a Reddy community organisation, said, “CM Yediyurappa should accord at least one among the six-elected legislator of the Lingayat (Reddy) community in the upcoming cabinet expansion. In the previous BJP government, our community failed to get positions in the cabinet. In order to provide prominence to our community, either Nadahalli or Patil need to be included in the cabinet,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Nadhalli said, “I am loyal party worker, but it is left to the CM whether to induct me or not. I deny commenting on claims that I am frontrunner for a cabinet berth. I will always strive towards working for the development of the state.”Sources said, “Vijayapura is likely to get representation in one cabinet post in the expansion, as none of the elected members got ministerial berths in the first cabinet expansion. It is said that either Basangouda Patil Yatnal or Nadahalli will be given a cabinet position.”