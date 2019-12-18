Home States Karnataka

India can benefit from US-China trade war, says Boston industrialist

Speaking to media persons in the city on Tuesday, Heppelmann said that inefficiencies in factories pose a hindrance to these investments.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Jim Heppelmann displaying a 3-D model | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the US and China embroiled in a trade war, president and CEO of Boston-based computer software and services company PTC, Jim Heppelmann said that lot of companies, especially American ones in China, will no longer continue manufacturing there and will look for other options. He said that India was an interesting destination.

Speaking to media persons in the city on Tuesday, Heppelmann said that inefficiencies in factories pose a hindrance to these investments. “It does not matter if the company is small or big. Its in your interest to have efficient factories because of competitors or losing profit margins,” he added.

Heading one of the leading companies in Augmented Reality (AR), he said that business analysts have forecasted an 80% growth in the AR sector while a 35% in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. “With this forecast, one can see AR overtake IoT in growth,” he said. He pointed out the industries that have embraced AR.

“For instance, AR has become big in the sales and marketing sector,” he said. “The sector is undergoing a big change by using holograms,” he added.

As for customer relations, he said that in the past, most companies trying to sell products would have a hotline number for customers, which means the customer has to be the sensor for the products sold. However, with AR in the picture, he said, the product can tell you if there is a problem with the customer. “By monitoring the product, you can check if it is used or not, or if it has any problems. The product is now used as a sensor to monitor relationships with the customer,” he said.

On the production side, he said, “Studies show that frontline workers can be 30-50% more efficient with the introduction of AR. When they can see the instructions projected in front of them using AR glasses instead of reading a PDF file, they produce 60-90% less mistakes,” he said, which would deter automation.

“The best way to protect workers is to make them more productive so they compare more favourably to robots. The problem now is finding candidates for the job you have. However AR can train them in the moment,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp