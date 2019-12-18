Mysuru hopes to regain cleanest city tag next year

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru city, which has had a mixed run in the Swachh Survekshan so far, is now prepping up to score better in the ‘Cleanest City’ ranking next year.

With cities like Indore, Bhopal and Ambikapur giving a tough competition to the city in the last three years, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is making all efforts to improve the city’s ranking and regain the top slot Mysuru in the upcoming survey.

Since the Swachh Surveskshan is evolving as a powerful mission giving rise to a spirit of healthy competition among cities in the race towards cleanliness, Mysuru is aiming to better its score.

With special focus given to parameters pertaining to wastewater treatment in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the chance of Mysuru gaining better ranking is high, said MCC officials, as the city is in the forefront with regard to sewage treatment.