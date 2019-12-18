Home States Karnataka

Sharath keeps everyone guessing on his next move

One source close to him even went on to say that the Grand Old Party would be the first choice. 

Published: 18th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharath Bache Gowda, the independent who defeated the richest MLA candidate MTB Nagaraj in spite of the formidable BJP election war machine backing the latter, is waiting for the dust to settle before he makes his next move.

Sharath, son of BJP’s Chickballapur MP BN Bache Gowda, was interestingly the BJP candidate in the last election about 19 months ago and was expelled from the BJP after he decided to contest as an independent candidate.

Sources close to him said,  “He is considering joining one of the national parties and the Congress party is not ruled out.’’

Sharath told The New Indian Express that he had received feelers from both the Congress and BJP.  He said he would consult his supporters and study voting patterns before he takes a decision. “We are in no hurry,’’  he said.

One source close to him even went on to say that the Grand Old Party would be the first choice. Asked if it would not hamper his constituency development, the source said,  “Yes,  we are aware of that.’’  The team feels that since BJP already has the requisite numbers and is stable, it may not need Sharath.    

Sharath and his father Bache Gowda are the ones who built the BJP after the latter joined the saffron party in 2008 and took the party votes from less than 5,000 in their assembly constituency to over 98,000 votes in the last elections, not a mean achievement in about 10 years. Therefore, in spite of the best efforts by the BJP leaders B J Puttaswamy and Katta Subramanya Naidu and others, BJP could not defeat Sharath.

It was Sharath’s grandfather Channabyre Gowda who moved to Hoskote about 60 years ago and the family has considered it their stronghold because when Bache Gowda moved from the JDS to BJP, his formidable support base moved too and JDS had ceased to be a power there. This time, the JDS did not put up a candidate but just supported Sharath’s candidature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharath Bache Gowda MTB Nagaraj BJP
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp