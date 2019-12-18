Unbothered by their flood-affected constituencies, MLAs lobby for cabinet berths in Bengaluru

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Desperate to enter Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet, Ramesh Jarkiholi of Gokak, Mahesh Kumathalli of Athani and Shrimant Patil of Kagwad, all recently-elected legislators are once again away from their constituencies and holed up in Bengaluru ever since the counting of votes ended to lobby for cabinet berths and plum portfolios.

None of the three BJP legislators is bothered about getting the relief works speedily implemented in Athani, Kagwad and Gokak, which were ravaged by devastating floods that left lakhs of people in misery in August.

Jarkiholi, Kumathalli and Patil had deserted their respective constituencies when flood wreaked havoc during August with lakhs of people stranded in the marooned villages in Athani, Kagwad and Gokak.

The trio was involved in the rebel activities by resorting to Operation Lotus to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government when floods created mayhem back home.

A large number of people who lost houses in the floods in all the three constituencies are still awaiting the release of compensation from the government.

According to the flood-affected residents of Gokak including Jafer Khan, the government assured him of paying Rs 5 lakh compensation toward rebuilding his collapsed house but so far nothing has been paid.

"Ever since my house got totally damaged in the floods in Gokak, my family is leading a miserable existence. As per the government's norms, I have submitted all the requisite documents needed to claim compensation for the damaged house and yet nothing is paid to my family,'' he added.

According to government sources, an initial payment of Rs 1 lakh out of the total of Rs 5 lakh was being released to each of those who lost their houses in the floods. Due to the requirement of relevant documents, the government had to hold back the initial compensation of some of them.

Once all the necessary papers were furnished by the beneficiaries, sources said, the compensation would be released.

Several affected people in the three constituencies blame their MLAs for the prevailing crisis and said, the newly elected legislators should tour their constituencies affected by the floods to ensure that all the affected were effectively rehabilitated.

Jarkiholi, Kumathalli and Patil did arrive in their constituencies soon after the counting of votes on December 9 but headed back to Bengaluru in haste.

Despite Yediyurappa's claims to induct them into the cabinet, sources said, Jarkiholi, Kumathalli and Patil are lobbying for plum portfolios, exerting pressure on the BJP leadership.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said, the Gokak strongman has been insisting Yediyurappa and the party leadership to make him DCM and allot him the Water Resources portfolio.

His lobby for the two positions intensified in the last week with the party leadership unwilling to have another DCM.

Yediyurappa is under pressure to allot the plum Cooperatives portfolio to either Kumathalli or Patil even as another section of party leaders is lobbying for the same portfolio to Umesh Katti, though the party is still undecided on whether to induct the latter into the cabinet.

Until a clear picture on the portfolios that will be allotted to them finally emerges, Jarkiholi, Kumathalli and Patil are unlikely to head back to their constituencies to focus on flood-relief measures.

