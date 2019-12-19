Home States Karnataka

2G ethanol plant to be commissioned in Davangere dist

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is in the process of setting up South India’s only 2G ethanol plant at Hanagawadi in Davanagere district. 

Published: 19th December 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is in the process of setting up South India’s only 2G ethanol plant at Hanagawadi in Davanagere district. This is in line with the Union Government’s roadmap to set up 12 such units in the country. 

The new biofuel policy of 2018 had set a target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel to be achieved by 2030. According to sources, work on the 47-acre plant will begin within the next three months and will be commissioned by March 2023.

The Rs 1,300 core plant will produce biofuel from 2G ethanol produced from maize stalk, maize combs, cotton stalk, sugarcane waste, coconut fronds and paddy stalk. The new unit will produce 60,000 kilolitres of ethanol each day by using 250-350 tonnes of agricultural waste. Further, the ash residue produced at the unit will also be used in cement and brick industries and agricultural fields.  

Along with this, MRPL is also planning to start production of bio-jet and bio-CNG for the aviation sector and CNG vehicles, respectively. With the first generation ethanol drawn from sugarcane molasses not sufficient to meet the demands of the biofuel plants, the government decided to use 2G ethanol by adopting additional technology.

Employment
BP Girish, General Manager, Corporate Strategies, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, said the unit will start functioning in 2023 and will collect maize comb and stalks through farmers cooperative units by paying them. He also said that residents who give up their land for the unit will be provided employment in the unit.

MP hails move
Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwara welcomed the move of the Union government and said he will help MRPL in setting up the unit. He further stressed the need to provide employment to the local residents based on their educational qualification. He also directed MRPL officials to draw water from the Tungabhadra river and not from the Shanthisagar Lake as it is meant for drinking water purpose only.
Davanagere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said that the land needed to set up the plant was handed over to the company on Wednesday evening by the Department of Industry and Commerce. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp