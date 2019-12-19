2G ethanol plant to be commissioned in Davangere dist

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is in the process of setting up South India’s only 2G ethanol plant at Hanagawadi in Davanagere district. This is in line with the Union Government’s roadmap to set up 12 such units in the country.

The new biofuel policy of 2018 had set a target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel to be achieved by 2030. According to sources, work on the 47-acre plant will begin within the next three months and will be commissioned by March 2023.

The Rs 1,300 core plant will produce biofuel from 2G ethanol produced from maize stalk, maize combs, cotton stalk, sugarcane waste, coconut fronds and paddy stalk. The new unit will produce 60,000 kilolitres of ethanol each day by using 250-350 tonnes of agricultural waste. Further, the ash residue produced at the unit will also be used in cement and brick industries and agricultural fields.

Along with this, MRPL is also planning to start production of bio-jet and bio-CNG for the aviation sector and CNG vehicles, respectively. With the first generation ethanol drawn from sugarcane molasses not sufficient to meet the demands of the biofuel plants, the government decided to use 2G ethanol by adopting additional technology.

Employment

BP Girish, General Manager, Corporate Strategies, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, said the unit will start functioning in 2023 and will collect maize comb and stalks through farmers cooperative units by paying them. He also said that residents who give up their land for the unit will be provided employment in the unit.

MP hails move

Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwara welcomed the move of the Union government and said he will help MRPL in setting up the unit. He further stressed the need to provide employment to the local residents based on their educational qualification. He also directed MRPL officials to draw water from the Tungabhadra river and not from the Shanthisagar Lake as it is meant for drinking water purpose only.

Davanagere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said that the land needed to set up the plant was handed over to the company on Wednesday evening by the Department of Industry and Commerce.