CAA protest: BJP honouring mandate, says Ravi; Khader slams govt

 Tourism and Kananda and Culture Minister C T Ravi on Wednesday supported the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming the government is doing exactly what it was elected for. 

Published: 19th December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Youth Welfare Trust members stage a protest against CAA and NRC at Jala Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism and Kananda and Culture Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday supported the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming the government is doing exactly what it was elected for. Speaking to the media, he said, “The BJP is doing what people want. Whoever opposes this is against democracy and the people’s mandate.”

Sending a message to Congress leaders, Ravi said that there was no need to threaten the BJP, and that it was because of people like them that the Godhra riots had happened. Cautioning the Congress, he said, “If people lose their patience, they will also come out on the streets. Then, people must be cautious, as silence is not a sign of weakness.” 

Referring to MLA U T Khader’s comments, he said that Congress was seeking citizenship for Pakistani nationals. “Migrants are different from infiltrators, so there is no question of giving them Aadhaar cards.  
He requested the people to remain calm and understand that the government is working for the people.

No clarity on NRC from govt
Mangaluru:  Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said that CAA was put in place to implement NRC, which has led to fear among the Muslim community. Talking about the government’s recent announcement that it will implement NRC across Karnataka, Khader said, “Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said NRC will be implemented in the state. This is causing fear among Muslims.” He said the state has not provided any clarity on how NRC will implemented, and what the requirements are for the the same. 

