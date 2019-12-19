Home States Karnataka

Centre puts green nod for Mahadayi project on hold

Barely two months after it gave the green nod for the vexed Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, the Union Government has delivered a jolt to Karnataka.

Kalasa Banduri Project near Kanakumbi Village in Karnataka where Malaprabha and Mahadayi rivers flows | EXPRESS

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely two months after it gave the green nod for the vexed Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, the Union Government has delivered a jolt to Karnataka. The Environment Ministry, which had on October 17 granted environmental clearance for the Mahadayi water diversion project, on Wednesday kept it in abeyance.

The move has come not just as a setback to the project — aimed at providing drinking water to 13 towns of Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Gadag districts — but also comes as a major embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

The Centre withholding clearance for the Mahadayi project has opened up space for the opposition to attack Chief Minister Yediyurappa who had emerged stronger after winning 12 seats in the recently concluded bypolls. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters at Hubballi airport, “I will not allow this to happen. We will convince the Centre to resolve the issue as per the Mahadayi tribunal award.” 

Will convince Centre to resolve issue, says CM

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar had tweeted on October 23 this year, “On the follow-up of my cabinet colleague (Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs) Pralhad Joshi, Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project in Karnataka has been granted Environmental Approval.” On Wednesday, his ministry sent a letter to the Chief Engineer of Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project of Malaprabha Project zone that its earlier letter has been kept in abeyance.

“Based on the facts made available subsequently to this ministry, it is observed that applications for clarification of the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, dated 14.08.2018, filed by the governments of Goa and Karnataka are still pending,” the letter from the MoEF said, while stressing that the earlier communication granting environmental clearance has been kept in abeyance pending resolution of all cases relating to the matter.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters at Hubballi airport, “I will not allow this to happen. We will convince the Centre to resolve the issue as per the Mahadayi tribunal award.” He refused to further comment on Centre’s U-turn.“Minister of @moefcc@PrakashJavdekar had told the people of Karnataka, before the elections, that the Kalasa Banduri project is approved. But now he has taken a U-turn. It was an attempt to fool us. A betrayal of trust!! (sic)” tweeted Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He insisted that Yediyurappa had “never opened his mouth” in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won’t do it even now.

“It has become BJP’s habit to exploit Kannadigas for politics, but oppress them in terms of schemes, program implementation and fund allocation. As Kannadigas, should we welcome the Centre’s decision to withhold clearance for Kalasa-Banduri or should we object to it? What pleasure do you derive out of hurting our self-respect? BJP leaders who sought votes with the promise of solving the Mahadayi issue have today lost their voice out of their fear of Modi. They have become middlemen subjecting Kannadigas to slavery,” former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. The opposition has demanded that the government, which registered a thumping victory in the bypolls, to take a delegation to the Centre to undo the damage.

