CM Yediyurappa faced with DCM beku-beda cries

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa plans expansion of the cabinet, he finds that he has a new headache with the party split over the DCM issue. While some in the party chorus DCM position ‘beku’ (want), some say ‘beda’ (do away). As if this is not enough, there are too many claimants for this coveted position. There are already three Deputy CMs in the cabinet — Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayana and Laxman Savadi.

Jharkhand elections seem to have come as a breather for the CM as the party bosses are busy. However, in about a week’s time when Yediyurappa visits Delhi to decide on the final list of candidates, one issue that is expected to figure is the question of DCMs. Will the CM have two more DCMs and will ‘chief rebel’ Ramesh Jarkiholi and B Sriramulu be given this position? It will be the party high command which will finally decide on this issue.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M P Renukacharya met party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel saying the party should reconsider the issue. He had earlier sought that DCMs be done away with considering it causes confusion within the party. When Renukacharya raised this issue, DCM Ashwath Narayana hit back saying people should not comment on it on the streets but talk about it in the party forums. In retaliation, an angry Renukacharya said no one need lecture him.

Minister R Ashok who had been sulking ever since he was denied the DCM position said, “I am too small to comment.’’Yediyurappa said in Hubballi on Wednesday that he would be meeting party national president Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi soon where this issue would be discussed. Party insiders said, “It is no secret that Yediyurappa will only be too happy to do away with the DCM’s position. Add to this, many of the powerful ministers who have not been given this position, are not too happy with the present DCMs.’’ KS Eshwarappa and Ashok who were DCMs earlier and Jagadish Shettar CM will not want two more juniors to be DCMs and hold higher rank.

When it comes to inducting the ‘rebel MLAs’, the favourite to be inducted as DCM is Gokak strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi. If inducted, he could be the fourth DCM, not forgetting Sriramulu who is a strong contender. Both belong to the powerful ST —Valmiki community. So if both are inducted, Karnataka will match Andhra Pradesh, which too has five DCMs.

A highly placed source said that there is no clarity on the DCMs just yet. After the Jharkhand polls when the leadership sits down in Delhi, this issue may be decided. Sources said the party’s national organizing secretary B L Santosh who met Yediyurappa recently for about 20 minutes had discussed issues related to the cabinet expansion.