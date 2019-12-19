Home States Karnataka

‘Digital transformation can vastly upgrade armed forces’ capabilities’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assimilation  of new technologies for the digital transformation can greatly help the armed forces fighting low intensity conflicts in North East to handling cross-border terrorism to internal security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence experts. Speaking during a webinar on “Digital Transformation of Defence” jointly organised by Synergia Foundation, Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production, Major General (Retired) Moni Chandi, CSO Synergia Foundation, said data from Remote Sensing Satellite can greatly help the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel fighting Naxals.

The former IG, NSG Training Centre said the CRPF suffer casualties as they are frequently ambushed by Naxals and data from remote sensing satellite can help them monitor certain areas for Naxal movement and that can help them in their operation. “It can change the whole scenario.

Hunter becomes the hunted and the CRPF can be on the offensive,” he said. From preventing cross-border infiltration to helping soldiers conducting security checks in J&K, the technology can help armed forces to a great extent, he Said, adding that in J&K, security personnel regularly conduct checks by stopping passenger vehicles.

They ask people to get out of the vehicles for checks and that causes a lot of inconvenience. All that can be avoided by using facial recognition technology that can help armed forces personnel to identify any suspicious persons in the vehicle, he said. Emphasizing the importance and urgent need for digital transformation, Tobby Simon, CEO S y n e r g i a Foundation, said drones with Artificial Intelligence will redefine wars by 2030.

Improvements in information and communication technologies have greatly enhanced the potential to synergize the capabilities, he said adding assimilation of new technologies to meet operational requirements of armed forces come with its own set of challenges that has to be addressed even as technology is used to enhance the capabilities.

