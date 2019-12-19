Gang chases intercaste couple in Karnataka, hacks youth to death

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: An intercaste couple who got engaged recently was chased down by a gang of six leaving the fiance murdered in cold blood at G Nagenahalli near Koratagere on Thursday evening.

Fifeteen days ago, the deceased, identified as Srinivas (25) had gotten engaged with Askhita, daughter of businessman Lokesh, who stood against the union. He had taken his fiance to his native village in Andhra Pradesh's Sankammanahalli.

The couple was on their way back to Bagalagunte in a car (KA-41, N-8888) while the gang followed and intercepted the vehicle near Koratagere-Bengaluru state highway at around 6.30 PM on Thursday.

They attacked him with lethal weapons and fled the scene only after his death was confirmed while his fiance was rescued by the police.

The Koratagere police have been investigating the angle of 'supari' killing and the old rivalry between the deceased and the gang.

"Four out of six accused have been traced and we will arrest them soon", the police circle inspector Nadaf said.

Srinivas, a history-sheeter, is a fruit seller at Bagalagunte area in Bengaluru and was known to have developed a rivalry with the gang.

Sources add that the two registered their marriage at a sub-registrar's office just some weeks ago against the wishes of the girl's parents.