Home States Karnataka

Gang chases intercaste couple in Karnataka, hacks youth to death

They attacked him with lethal weapons and fled the scene only after his death was confirmed while his fiance was rescued by the police. 

Published: 19th December 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: An intercaste couple who got engaged recently was chased down by a gang of six leaving the fiance murdered in cold blood at G Nagenahalli near Koratagere on Thursday evening. 

Fifeteen days ago, the deceased, identified as Srinivas (25) had gotten engaged with Askhita, daughter of businessman Lokesh, who stood against the union. He had taken his fiance to his native village in Andhra Pradesh's Sankammanahalli. 

The couple was on their way back to Bagalagunte in a car (KA-41, N-8888) while the gang followed and intercepted the vehicle near Koratagere-Bengaluru state highway at around 6.30 PM on Thursday. 

They attacked him with lethal weapons and fled the scene only after his death was confirmed while his fiance was rescued by the police. 

The Koratagere police have been investigating the angle of 'supari' killing and the old rivalry between the deceased and the gang.

"Four out of six accused have been traced and we will arrest them soon", the police circle inspector Nadaf said. 

Srinivas, a history-sheeter, is a fruit seller at Bagalagunte area in Bengaluru and was known to have developed a rivalry with the gang.

Sources add that the two registered their marriage at a sub-registrar's office just some weeks ago against the wishes of the girl's parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka murder Koratagere murder case Honour crimes karnataka Honour crime case india
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp