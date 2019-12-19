Hampi Utsav to offer myriad attractions  

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Several attractions are lined up during the upcoming Hampi Utsav in Ballari scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11. A vintage car rally is going to be the newest attraction of the festival, where a fleet of antique vehicles will hit the roads covering historical monuments.

As a prelude to the fest, the logo of the festival was launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The festival will be inaugurated by CM BS Yediyurappa. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the district administration said, “The finishing touches for the festival are being made on a war footing. A series of meetings were conducted to ensure that the event is a grand success.”