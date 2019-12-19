Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Petition filed against Section 144 imposed in state

Section 144 was imposed in the state ahead of many protests that were planned to take place today in Bangalore and district headquarters.

CAA

Police detains an anti-Citizenship Act protester in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS/ Shriram BN)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A petition has been filed before Karnataka High Court challenging the imposition of Section 144 in the state in the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act here on Thursday.

Chief Justice of the High Court Abhay Oka has posted the matter for hearing on December 21.

The Left parties in the state staged a protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 despite Section 144 of the Cr. PC being imposed.

Scores of protesters raised slogans of "Azaadi", "Humko chhaiye Azaadi" and "Sarkaar Murdabad" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

Meanwhile, the city police have requested the citizens to not pay any heed to people who are spreading rumours.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

