No eligible BJP men elected to Governor’s post: Shankaramurthy  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chairman of the Legislative Council and senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy expressed regret over no eligible BJP leaders from the state being considered for the Governor’s post in the last six years.Answering a question about his own chances of becoming Governor, Shankaramurthy said that as he has already crossed 75 years of age, there is no option of him taking over the post.

He further said that despite Karnataka having the highest number of BJP-elected representatives, no senior or eligible leaders have been considered for the post. “It was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure that former Justice Rama Jois was made Governor. But after that, no eligible leaders have been considered,” he said.