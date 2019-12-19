PM Modi to open science meet in Bengaluru on January 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on January 3. He will also address a mega farmers’ rally in the state the same day. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the PM will arrive in Bengaluru on January 2 and take part in the mega farmers’ convention the next day. The CM said discussions are on regarding organising the convention at Tumakuru or in Bengaluru.

“We are in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office to finalise the details,” the CM said. A large number of farmers from across the state are expected to attend the rally. On January 3, the PM will inaugurate the five-day 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC), to be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK campus in the city.

The five-day science congress on the theme ‘Science and Technology in Rural Development” is expected to be attended by 15,000 delegates from the scientific and academic fraternities, policy-makers and industry leaders.