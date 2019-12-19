Home States Karnataka

Two Citizenship Act agitators killed in Mangaluru; police firing blamed

Police admitted that they had fired in the air to disperse the mob. But they did did not confirm that the duo died due to bullet injuries.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel baton charge at protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Mangaluru, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Police personnel lathi-charge at protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Mangaluru, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two persons were reportedly killed in police firing in clashes that erupted during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city. 

Police admitted that they had fired in the air to disperse the mob. But they did not confirm that the duo died due to bullet injuries.

According to a senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, the firing happened in Bunder after the police opened fire when the mob tried to torch a police station. 

CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Sources confirmed that Jaleel from Kudrolu and Latheef from Kanduka died after suffering bullet injuries in police action against the protestors in Bunder. Meanwhile a few videos of the dead men have gone viral.

Mangaluru police commissioner Harsha justified the police action against the agitators saying his men were left with no option after agitators barged into the Mangaluru North police station and attacked the cops with clubs and stones. He claimed that at least 15 cops were injured in the incident with
eight of them suffering serious injuries. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri's hand was badly injured while DCP (Crime) Laxmi Ganesh suffered a fracture in the leg.
 

