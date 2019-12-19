Two Citizenship Act agitators killed in Mangaluru; police firing blamed

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two persons were reportedly killed in police firing in clashes that erupted during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city.

Police admitted that they had fired in the air to disperse the mob. But they did not confirm that the duo died due to bullet injuries.

According to a senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, the firing happened in Bunder after the police opened fire when the mob tried to torch a police station.

Sources confirmed that Jaleel from Kudrolu and Latheef from Kanduka died after suffering bullet injuries in police action against the protestors in Bunder. Meanwhile a few videos of the dead men have gone viral.

Mangaluru police commissioner Harsha justified the police action against the agitators saying his men were left with no option after agitators barged into the Mangaluru North police station and attacked the cops with clubs and stones. He claimed that at least 15 cops were injured in the incident with

eight of them suffering serious injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri's hand was badly injured while DCP (Crime) Laxmi Ganesh suffered a fracture in the leg.

