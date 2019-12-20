CAA protest: 25,000 show up at Kalaburagi, bandh a success

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Defying the prohibitory orders imposed by the police across the state under Section 144 CrPC, ‘Kalaburagi Bandh’ call given by People’s Forum was a success. Barring a stray incident of stoning a shop and police detaining prominent leaders, it was otherwise peaceful.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

KSRTC buses operated as usual, while the commercial establishments had downed shutters for some time. People opposing the CAA converged in large numbers. An estimated 25,000 took part in a mammoth rally as part of the bandh call. Activists of Peoples’ Forum led the protest. They waved black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.