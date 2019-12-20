Home States Karnataka

CAA protest: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders in Mysuru, gather at city centre

When the members announced that they will stage a massive protest at Town Hall on December 24, Balakrishna said they will take a call based on the ground situation.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:42 AM

Commissioner K T Balakrishna talks to activists and protesters in Mysuru | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for some time in Mandi Mohalla police station limits after hundreds gathered at Milad Bagh in Mysuru, defying the prohibitory orders to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Youths raised slogans against the Act for being anti-Constitution.  Cops had a tough time as protestors turned down repeated pleas and warnings against violating the prohibitory orders.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Youths even charged that it’s a conspiracy to target Muslims, Dalits, backward classes and adivasis to implement their hidden agenda. The police addressed the gathering and even prevented them from taking out a rally. Many had turned up in good number after closing their shops to join the protest.

Though progressive organisations called off the proposed protest at Town Hall following prohibitory orders, people still showed up. City Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna had deployed additional forces around Town Hall.

Hundreds of protesters in Mysuru; SR Hiremath detained by police; Cops monitor situation from a mobile command centre | Udayshankar S

Meanwhile, with cops cancelling protests organised by 12 organisations including CITU and Dalit bodies, Swaraj India Janasangrama Parishat founder SR Hiremath and others staged a flash protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office criticising the last minute decision to withdraw the permission.
They charged that the decision is unconstitutional. “When you are worried about protecting public property, why are you not showing the same zeal in protecting our rights,” asked an activist.
Balakrishna defended their decision to impose prohibitory orders. He said based on information gathered in the last three days, they have taken a decision in the interest of the public.

When the members announced that they will stage a massive protest at Town Hall on December 24, Balakrishna said they will take a call based on the ground situation.

