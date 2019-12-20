CAA protests: Advocates follow detainees to police stations with helping hand

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As hundreds of protesters were detained on Thursday, advocates showed up at various police stations to protect them from possible ill-treatment.

“There were four of us at Town Hall around 11 am. We followed a bus with 15-20 detainees (from Town Hall) to SJ Park Police station. But by the end of the day, we lost the count of the advocates who joined us,” said Deeptha Rao of Alternate Law Forum, one of the advocates who went from one police station to another to ensure the “safety” of the detainees.

Senior public prosecutor B T Venkatesh said soon after prohibitory orders were imposed, several senior advocates received calls from student organisations seeking help and to be with them during the protests.



“We went to SJ Park (police station) and found National Law College students as well faculty members there. We made sure that the protesters’ belongings like mobile phones were returned to them, lunch provided and they were let off,” he said. More than 35 advocates went to Adugodi, Ashok Nagar, SJ Park, Wilson Garden and Chamrajpet and other stations.