CAA protests: Students, lecturers show solidarity with protesters  

Meanwhile, students from various colleges under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) read out a pledge for solidarity and communal harmony. 

CPM supporters and other youngsters protest against CAA at Mysore Bank Circle on Thursday | MEGHANA SASTRY

BENGALURU: Select research scholars, alumni and faculty of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Benglauru, have expressed solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and others who are protesting against CAA and NRC across the country. Condemning what they called police brutality on students of the two varsities as well as on agitators in Assam and elsewhere, they stated, “It is vital that we ensure and maintain the momentum that the student community across India has achieved so far and continue to lift each other’s voices.”

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

“Over the last few days, the country has been witness to numerous inhumane acts and strategies employed to curb the voice of democratic dissent. The state has deployed brutal force and propaganda by entering and attacking the safe spaces of students, such as university buildings, libraries, and engaging in violent acts by using tear-gas shells and lathis. This has resulted in an eruption of the student community coming together from across the length and breadth of this country against the atrocities committed by the police and Central government - be it through protesting, sloganeering, or singing songs of protest .... ,” the statement read.  

Meanwhile, students from various colleges under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) read out a pledge for solidarity and communal harmony.  Meanwhile, students and lecturers of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) condemned the clamping of prohibitory orders in Bengaluru.

