Home States Karnataka

Civil society furious over Ramachandra Guha’s detention

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, condemning Guha’s detention, said the Centre was scared of the historian.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ramachandra Guha protests at Town Hall in Bengaluru

Ramachandra Guha protests at Town Hall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrated historian and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramachandra Guha on Thursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that “leaders in Delhi are paranoid and scared of protests”.
Guha was detained by police for defying prohibitory orders, when he was taking part in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law (CAA) near Town Hall, in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Guha was dragged away by police on Thursday as he was being interviewed by a national television channel. Looking visibly anxious, he is heard telling the journalist in Hindi, as police surround him, that “this is a non-violent protest against a discriminatory act, the protest is totally peaceful’’.
Even as he was asked a question, “What will you do in future?’’ by the journalist, and was replying, he was held by his arms, threatened and dragged away by two armed policemen into a waiting bus. The police did not allow him to complete the answer, and hustled him away as he held on to a blue placard.

Police had cordoned off the Town Hall area in an attempt to keep protesters out, since early morning. “Is this the British regime?” he asked. “I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the Constitution. The police are working under directions from the Central government. We are protesting non-violently against a discriminatory act...everyone is protesting peacefully. Have you seen any violence?”

He blamed BJP leaders in New Delhi for the countrywide protests and escalating violence. He also slammed the police for suppressing the voice of the people.

Guha’s detention was condemned by people across the country. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, tweeted, “This is shocking and reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent — a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the incumbent government at the Centre must not delude itself into believing that it can kill protests by imprisoning voices of dissent. “We strongly condemn the arrest of historian Ramachandra Guha. Democratic minds must rise in protest.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, condemning Guha’s detention, said the Centre was scared of the historian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramachandra Guha CAA NRC CAA protests Citizenship act Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp