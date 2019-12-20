Home States Karnataka

CAA protests: Yediyurappa calls for peace, warns cops not to make arrests

Speaking to the media at his home office, Krishna, Yediyurappa said that the CAA is no threat to the people of this country.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa holds a meeting with community leaders in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the protests erupting across the state against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is said to be closely monitoring the law and order situation across Karnataka. He has asked senior police officials to report to him about the situation twice a day.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Despite imposing Section 144, people started gathering at Town Hall and Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru, with other parts of the state also seeing massive protests. The CM appealed to protesters to maintain peace. He said action will be taken against police personnel if they take law into their own hands. Apart from ‘goonda’ elements, no regular citizens should be arrested.

Speaking to the media at his home office, Krishna, Yediyurappa said that the CAA is no threat to the people of this country. It is an Act only applicable to people from other countries who are seeking citizenship. “CAA does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion. It’s a constitutional provision, there is no question of states rejecting it,” he said.

On Thursday, the CM held a meeting with senior police officials such as Neelamani Raju and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, directing them to take precautionary measures.
He claimed Congress leaders are creating tension for political gain.

TAGS
CAA protests BS Yediyurappa Citizenship Amendment Act NRC CAA
