Eco-sensitive zone around Kappatagudda to be defined: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State forest minister C C Patil on Thursday said that the eco-sensitive zone around Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary will soon be defined and a notification will be issued. He said that he was waiting for a file in this regard.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event, where two reports prepared by the Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) were released, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that at least a 2 km buffer zone will be maintained and that no fresh mining permission will be given.

He admitted that the locals were agitated and assured them that all their problems would be resolved.

He also asked the forest department officials about the status of the file to declare the eco-sensitive zone.

Reacting to this, Sandeep Dave, additional chief secretary, forest, environment and ecology, said that the file was ready and that a cabinet sub-committee needed to be formed to approve it.

Patil directed officials to move the file quickly. He asserted that no new industries would be allowed and that he would be going to the region (which is also his constituency) to interact with locals, create awareness and inform them of the notification.

KBB chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisara said that Kapatagudda would be protected and there were reports prepared by the Western Ghats Task Force as well.

In the reports, the biodiversity of the state, including Kappatagudda has been covered extensively. The reports will only help strengthen the Forest Act, Biodiversity and Wildlife Protection Act.

The two reports are on the flora of the state, a detailed study of tree species, herbs, shrubs and climbers in the districts of Karnataka. The two studies are the first in India, where the KBB team surveyed 12,820 km of transect line. It has been done with the support of the National Biodiversity Board.

Ashisara requested the government to provide budgetary support to map the biodiversity at a gram panchayat level for 2020-21 and to create awareness.

The CM said that the reports would only help in conservation. He said that all government budgetary support would be provided and directed the forest department to give all the required permissions for the study.

In the reports, a total of 8,857 species, under 2,382 genera have been studied. It will also help understand the ecological carrying capacity of the regions.

In the report, 16 rare endangered species of Karnataka have been listed and these species are different from those listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).