Mangaluru police say people 'claiming' to be journalists detained, cite no accreditation

MANGALURU: Police said several people who tried to enter District Wenlock Hospital, 'claiming' to be journalists, were detained on Friday morning in Mangaluru.



"The detained people were allegedly journalists but they were questioned as they didn’t have proper documents to verify their credentials," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha.

"The concerned DIPR will be requested to verify their credentials as journalists and further steps will be initiated," said Harsha.

ANI reported that Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had asked the state chief secretary to contact the Karnataka government and seek information on the detentions.

"Once I received the information that Kerala journalists including those from Kasaragod have been taken into custody by Police in Mangaluru, I asked Kerala chief secretary to contact Karnataka government and conduct an inquiry into it," Chandrasekharan was quoted as saying.

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behra later confirmed that he had spoken "to (the) Karnataka DGP in the morning" and she had assured him that if the names of the journalists were shared, they would be released and sent back.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Mangaluru hospital where several people injured in Thursday's violence are being treated.



The body of one of the protesters killed will be shifted from a private hospital to Wenlock hospital later in the day. The body of Nausheen, the other person killed in the violence, was handed over to his family after postmortem.

People who stayed in lodges near Hampankatta had their breakfast in the Wenlock Hospital canteen as restaurants were closed elsewhere.