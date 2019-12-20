With three key posts vacant, Congress begins headhunt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three top posts are vacant in the Congress and the party is scouting for names. After Siddaramaiah resigned as the Congress Legislature Party Leader and Opposition leader, and Dinesh Gundu Rao quit as the party-state president, both taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor show in the assembly bypolls on December 9, these key posts have remained vacant since then.

AICC observers Madhusudhan Mistry and Bhakta Charan Das are in Bengaluru to seek the opinions of the party legislators and seniors on who the new leaders should be. On Thursday afternoon, Mistry and Das visited Siddaramaiah and asked him to reconsider his decision to resign.

While a group of Congressmen has been insisting that Siddaramaiah should continue, the man himself is not willing to reconsider his decision. There is talk in the party that in spite of Siddaramaiah expressing his unwillingness, some groups are urging him to at least remain as the Opposition Leader. Among those who are in contention for the post of KPCC president are D K Shivakumar (Vokkaliga), KH Muniyappa (Dalit/Left), MB Patil (Lingayat) and HK Patil (Reddy Lingayat) and B K Hariprasad (Backward).

However, among the frontrunners is Shivakumar who still carries a martyr’s halo after being incarcerated for 50 days. Many in the party expressed confidence that since Shivakumar comes from the dominant Vokkaliga community, he stands a chance. However, the only concern is that the I-T and ED cases against him and his family members are active.

After meeting the observers, Shivakumar ran into G Parameshwara and the two were seen animatedly talking inside a vehicle. The frontrunners for the CLP leader post are H K Patil (Reddy-Lingayat ) and Ramesh Kumar (Brahmin).

While some said the selection process is an eyewash, senior partymen dismissed it and said if that was the case, party observers wouldn’t seek everyone’s opinion. The AICC leaders, expected to consult 51 legislators and all groups to get a comprehensive view on the party leadership in the state have covered most persons. They will now carry the responses of the legislators and leaders to the high command

and the latter will then take a final call.