Anti-CAA stir: Curfew to be relaxed in Mangaluru during day-time

Earlier this week, two people were killed in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in Mangaluru.

By ANI

MANGALURU: Amid raging protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday stated that the curfew in Bengaluru will be relaxed during day-time today, while Section 144 will be implemented in Mangaluru from December, 23.

"The curfew will be relaxed from 3 pm to 6 pm in Mangaluru today, while the night curfew will continue. The curfew will also be relaxed during day-time tomorrow, and section 144 will be imposed from 23rd December," said Yediyurappa.

The notice was issued to Siddaramaiah by the city police which stated disruption of "law and order situation" as a reason for barring him.

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, "Police have issued a notice to me that read I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation."

"The chief minister should insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to at least declare an emergency officially and run 'Tuglaq Darbar' as they wish," he added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

