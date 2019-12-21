Authorities yet to decide on fate of captured tusker

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Forest department authorities are yet to decide whether to release the recently captured wild tusker in Jogimatti forest area once again into the forest. Clarifying this issue to TNIE, Nagaraja, the deputy conservator of Forest (Wildlife) said that there were reports and rumours about shifting the captured jumbo from Jogimatti forest area to the forest.

The elephant was captured with the help of drones and brought to the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp a week ago. The decision to shift the captured elephant once again into the forest has to be taken at the PCCF level, he said.With the entry of the new elephant, the number of tuskers in the camp rose to 25. This 25-year-old is presently placed in a crawl inside the camp. According to sources, the elephant is well-behaved and has never shown any aggressive trait.