Home States Karnataka

Authorities yet to decide on fate of captured tusker

 Forest department authorities are yet to decide whether to release the recently captured wild tusker in Jogimatti forest area once again into the forest. 

Published: 21st December 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

The wild tusker captured near Jogimatti forest Sakrebailu camp | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Forest department authorities are yet to decide whether to release the recently captured wild tusker in Jogimatti forest area once again into the forest. Clarifying this issue to TNIE, Nagaraja, the deputy conservator of Forest (Wildlife) said that there were reports and rumours about shifting the captured jumbo from Jogimatti forest area to the forest.

The elephant was captured with the help of drones and brought to the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp a week ago. The decision to shift the captured elephant once again into the forest has to be taken at the PCCF level, he said.With the entry of the new elephant, the number of tuskers in the camp rose to 25. This 25-year-old is presently placed in a crawl inside the camp. According to sources, the elephant is well-behaved and has never shown any aggressive trait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jogimatti forest
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp