Contempt cases against three Kannada channels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against the owners and editors of three Kannada television channels for broadcasting a false report against the judiciary, subsequent to a false report published by a local English daily. Terming the report published by the English daily a direct attack on the judiciary, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur declined from accepting the separate affidavits filed by the three accused tendering an unconditional apology, as there were inconsistencies in the apology and the retraction published. However, the bench granted them time to file additional objections/affidavits and said that the presence of the accused was mandatory during the next date of hearing. The bench was hearing suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against them for publishing the report recently.

Notice to television channels

Noting that, prima facie, the false news broadcasted by the television channels would scandalise the court, and it would adversely affect the administration of justice and the morale of judicial officers, the bench directed the Registrar General to file a formal petition to initiate action under the Contempt of Courts Act against them. It also ordered that a notice be issued to the owners and editors of the channels. This was after the Advocate General placed a memo containing the false news carried by the television channels. Hearing was adjourned to January 8, 2020.