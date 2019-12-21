Home States Karnataka

Contempt cases against three Kannada channels

The bench was hearing suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against them for publishing the report recently.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against the owners and editors of three Kannada television channels for broadcasting a false report against the judiciary, subsequent to a false report published by a local English daily. Terming the report published by the English daily a direct attack on the judiciary, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur declined from accepting the separate affidavits filed by the three accused tendering an unconditional apology, as there were inconsistencies in the apology and the retraction published. However, the bench granted them time to file additional objections/affidavits and said that the presence of the accused was mandatory during the next date of hearing. The bench was hearing suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against them for publishing the report recently.

Notice to television channels 
Noting that, prima facie, the false news broadcasted by the television channels would scandalise the court, and it would adversely affect the administration of justice and the morale of judicial officers, the bench directed the Registrar General to file a formal petition to initiate action under the Contempt of Courts Act against them. It also ordered that a notice be issued to the owners and editors of the channels. This was after the Advocate General placed a memo containing the false news carried by the television channels. Hearing was adjourned to January 8, 2020. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Contempt cases Kannada channels
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp