Fans, protesters disappointed with Sandalwood’s silence on CAA

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like Bollywood actors, most of the Sandalwood actors have also remained silent throughout the discussion and protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. With just a few actors expressing their angst, netizens and Bengalureans slammed the “shameful” silence of Kannada film industry.A tweet by Vishwanath PB @pbvishwanath said: “Only @prakashraaj and @ChetanAhimsa have the courage to speak up in Kannada film industry. I read @nimmaupendra’s view on CAA and NRC. I couldn’t understand his stand. But his focus is on economy, jobs, & other issues. Other than these 3 ppl, nobody else speaks up.”

Meanwhile, an ardent fan of Yash of KGF fame, told TNIE: “I can’t believe the man who had the courage to speak up on several social issues and who supported Sumalatha during Mandya polls, has chosen to remain silent on CAA. We haven’t heard his voice anywhere, not even on social media! This silence could be dangerous to our society,” said Neeraja Ramanathan, an engineering graduate.

A PG dental student who participated in the protests said, “Prakash Raj should have been here with us and should have led the group. The man who spoke up during Gauri Lankesh’s death, contested elections, and spoke up against Modi, chose to post only a few tweets! Is there no concern?” Pooja Gowda said.Interestingly, the argument by Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC) President S A Chinne Gowda said, “What is the issue? Why are they protesting? We don’t know what the issue is about. Central government has taken a decision we should understand what it is about and then come out on streets. We should sit and talk and sort out the issue. We should not damage public property,” he said.

Rajendra Kumata, a BPO employee and an ardent fan of Challenging Star Darshan said, “It is sad to see that our heroes are only showing off their patriotism on screen. Someone is creating a situation like Kashmir in Karnataka and the heroes whom we literally worship are remaining shamefully silent?” he asked.

When TNIE tried to contact movie stars, they either declined to speak about the issue or said they “don’t want to get into any controversies.” However, a senior actor who is also a BJP member, said on condition of anonymity, “There are several reasons why actors don’t get involved into such issues. It is very difficult to explain. I don’t want to get into controversy too.” It was also interesting to see that former PM H D Devegowda’s family, which is actively involved in Kannada films also chose to remain silent. When TNIE tried to call actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, his phone was switched off too.