‘Intervention of PM necessary to solve water row’

Congress MLA H K Patil on Friday said another intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is necessary to solve issues pertaining to Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project. 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Congress MLA H K Patil on Friday said another intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is necessary to solve issues pertaining to Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project. He demanded that the Chief Minister call an all-party meeting to chalk out the future course of action.In a letter written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Patil has charged that keeping the environmental clearance in abeyance, citing pending special leave petitions filed by Goa government before the Supreme Court as reason, subtly shows that the Centre was trying to gain political mileage in Goa.

With such an action, the Centre has shown disrespect to the Tribunal’s award and meted out injustice to Karnataka.The former water resources minister has emphasised that efforts should be made to apprise the Central Government on the dire need of implementing the drinking water project.

The state is already on a losing side as it is getting very less water. So, the state government should continue its legal battle for more water and initiate steps to make use of the water which has already apportioned by the tribunal. According to Patil, the tribunal’s award is equivalent to a verdict of the Supreme Court, hence it should be followed.

