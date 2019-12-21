Home States Karnataka

Karanataka violence: Yediyurappa to visit Mangaluru, hold meetings with officials

Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is visiting Mangaluru which was rocked by violent protests against the CAA leaving two dead in police firing, on Saturday and will hold meetings with top officials to review the situation there.

"I'm going to Mangaluru along with Govind Karjol (Deputy Chief Minister) and Basavaraj Bommai (Home Minister). I will hold meetings with officials there to know the reasons (for the violence)," Yediyurappa told reporters here before leaving for Mangaluru.

Asked whether an inquiry will be ordered into the incident, he said, "I will go there and hold meetings, after knowing things I will take a call."

ALSO READ | Jaleel was shot near home, had nothing to do with Citizenship Act protests: Mangaluru youth's brother

The situation in the curfew clamped city was by and large peaceful on Friday, barring stray incidents of violence.

Police said the curfew was lifted in the city for a couple of hours on Saturday morning to facilitate public to buy daily essentials from the market.

The Karnataka government had on Thursday night also prohibited mobile internet data service of all service providers for the next 48 hours in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district.

Yediyurappa said he would be travelling to Udupi later to pay a visit to Pejavara Mutt's Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"By the grace of Sri Krishna there is a slight improvement in the health of Swamiji," he said.

The 88-year old pontiff is being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

