Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to call on hospitalised Pejavar Seer

Ealier, Yediyurappa held a review meeting in Mangaluru to take stock of the situation post the clamping of curfew after anti-CAA protests.

Published: 21st December 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is scheduled to head to Manipal wherein he would call on Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi on Saturday at around 2 pm.

The 88-year-old seer has been admitted at the Kasturba hospital in Manipal due to his condition of extensive Pneumonia since Friday morning. According to latest information, though the seer's condition is stable, he continues to be in critical condition.

As the senior seer's stay at the hospital entered the second day on Saturday, frantic devotees have resorted to the path of seeking his divine blessings by observing 'Dhanvanthari' havan in various shrines of the temple city.

The special prayers were also held at Sri Krishna Mutt, Sri Anantheshwara Temple and Sri Chandramaulishwara Temple in Car Street.

As the Seer's ventilation dependency has continued, devotees are worried. However his junior Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji has requested devotees to not panic as he said that there is 30 percent recovery in the Seer's health while quoting doctors. ''As per doctors' advice, our Senior Seer may have to be under observation for two more days'' he told.

Tight security has been deployed around the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal ahead of CM's visit with SP Nisha James monitoring the security arrangements.

Ealier, Yediyurappa held a review meeting in Mangaluru to take stock of the situation post the clamping of curfew after a standoff between police and protesters on Thursday during the anti-CAA protests.

