Karnataka govt on the back foot after police action on protesters

BENGALURU: The State Government seems to have found itself in a spot of bother after the police opened fire at people who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on Thursday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to have expressed his disapproval of the use of lethal force against the protesters.

“The CM was not convinced by the explanation given by senior police officers. He felt the situation could have been handled in a much better way, without having to resort to using lethal force,” sources close to the CM told TNIE.

Since Thursday, when protesters hit the streets in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and several other places in the state, the CM has been holding a series of meetings with senior police officers. After Bengaluru police detained several people, including historian Ramachandra Guha, for defying prohibitory orders, the CM directed the police to exercise restraint.

Heightened security still on across Mangaluru City

The police will take a call on relaxing the curfew for some time on Saturday to allow people to buy essential commodities after assessing the ground situation. Heightened security continues across the city, especially in sensitive areas like Bunder, Kudroli, Falnir and other areas. Additional forces have been brought in from neighbouring districts. Police Commissioner P S Harsha said seven cases have been registered so far with regard to the violence and seven persons have been arrested. He said there will more arrests as and when the police gather evidence.

The curfew caused a lot of inconvenience to citizens as they were forced to stay indoors. Many people were seen stranded in different parts of the district as vehicles were not allowed to ply on roads and no public transport was available. People who arrived in the city early on Friday morning from other parts had to reach their destinations by foot.Many passengers were stuck at the railway and bus stations. Poonam and her family, who arrived from Thrissur for a retreat at Ganjimut, were stranded at Central railway station. Speaking to TNIE, Poonam said they did not expect that the situation would turn so bad in Mangaluru.

Jismy, a nursing student who was walking towards railway station along with five other friends on Friday morning, said that they were scared to stay back. Many other students faced inconvenience in reaching the railway station as autorickshaws too were not plying.Police were seen caning some people near AB Shetty Circle and other places for defying the curfew.

People were seen making a beeline at a few shops that opened in the wee hours to buy milk and other essential commodities at Kottara Chowki, Derebail, Kavoor, Jail Road and other areas in city. However, by 9 am, all shops were forced shut. Visitors staying in hotels were hit hard as restaurants too were closed.