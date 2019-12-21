Home States Karnataka

Police prevent Kerala scribes from reporting 

He requested Yediyurappa to issue directions to the police authorities to free the media persons at the earliest and to allow them to discharge their duties freely, without being intimated.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tight police security near Rao and Rao circle in Mangaluru following curfew

Tight police security near Rao and Rao circle in Mangaluru following curfew . (Photo | Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A group of eight media persons from Kerala, who had come to Mangaluru to report the incidents related to the police firing which claimed two lives, were prevented by the police from doing their job and sent back to Kerala on Friday. The incident has evoked sharp response from various quarters.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan immediately shot off a letter to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa expressing deep concern at the turn of events.

READ: Journalists and camera crew from Kerala released by Mangaluru police

He requested Yediyurappa to issue directions to the police authorities to free the media persons at the earliest and to allow them to discharge their duties freely, without being intimated.Officials in the CMO said Yediyurappa had directed the Mangaluru police not to take any action against the Kerala journalists and to allow them to do their duty.

CM to visit M’luru today

“After the police firing in Mangaluru, the CM had sought a detailed report and had also held discussions with several senior officers. He was upset over the police action and even expressed his displeasure,” the sources said.The CM is visiting Mangaluru on Saturday to review the security arrangements along with senior police officers, Parliament members and and legislators. Sources said the CM was making all-out efforts to take everyone into confidence and ensure that the situation does not get out of hand. Officials from the CMO had taken minority community leaders into confidence after explaining that there was no cause for concern over the citizenship law.

“They were worried that the new law will have an adverse impact on illiterate people in the minority community, who will not have any documents. Their concerns were addressed. The officials explained that even a large number of people in tribal areas in Mysuru district do not have ration cards or any government documents. But that does not mean that people will be sent out of the country,” sources said.
“At a time when the CM himself was making all efforts to address all concerns and take people into confidence, the police action put the government on the back foot,” the sources said.

The opposition Congress and a cross-section of society slammed the State Government for police firing and held the CM and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai responsible for the killing of two persons.The Mangaluru police action of barging into a private hospital and stopping Kerala journalists from covering the developments related to the protests too caused embarrassment for the police department and the government, they pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala journalists CAA protest deaths
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp